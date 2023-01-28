Arsenal told Moises Caicedo NOT for sale after Brighton reject bid for midfield star

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo, with Brighton (opens in new tab) making it clear that the midfielder is not for sale.

The Gunners had a £60m bid for the Ecuador international rejected on Friday, and the Seagulls have since told Caicedo to 'stay away' until the end of the January transfer window.

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who joined Brighton from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle two years ago.

Caicedo has been one of Brighton's standout performers this season (Image credit: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth (opens in new tab), Brighton have requested that Caicedo doesn't return to training until after the window closes on Tuesday.

However, Arsenal might yet test the Seagulls' resolve, with the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) reporting that the Premier League leaders are weighing up whether to table an improved offer.

Caicedo could hardly have made it much clearer that his head has been turned by Arsenal's approach. In an Instagram post, he said (opens in new tab): "I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful.

"The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart, so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Caicedo made his Ecuador debut at the age of 18 (Image credit: Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Caicedo has made 30 appearances for Brighton – the vast majority of which have come this term, after he spent the first half of last season on loan with Beerschot uin Belgium.

He's won 28 caps for Ecuador, starting all three of their games at the 2022 World Cup – where he scored against Senegal.

