Arsenal told they are unlikely to complete signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk this month

Arsenal (opens in new tab) have been told they have little chance of securing a deal for Ukrainian sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk during the January transfer window.

The Gunners are said to have had two bids rejected for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger rejected, who is believed to be valued at around £88m.

However, even that hefty amount may not be enough to prise Mudryk away, according to Ukrainian agent Igor Kryvenko. Speaking to Ukrainian outfit Footboom (quotes via Evening Standard) (opens in new tab), he told the Premier League leaders that their chances of landing the 21-year-old this month were "minimal".

"Shakhtar won't let Mudryk go for the money [Arsenal] are currently offering," Kryvenko continued. "€100m (roughly £88m) is an inadequate price."

Kryvenko appeared to suggest that Shakhtar are demanding too much money for their star man, though. He explained:

"A player from the Ukrainian [Premier League] cannot cost more than, for example, a player from the Netherlands. You have to look at things realistically. There is a market value, and Shakhtar seem to be taking figures from the ceiling.

"The guy is in the 'golden cage'. I know for sure that in the summer, Brentford offered good money for Mudryk, but [Shakhtar] refused. It seems as if they want to [make up for] everything they lost in past failed transfers."

Chelsea (opens in new tab) have also been linked with a move for Mudryk; indeed, Shakhtar's sporting director, former Croatia international Darijo Srna, was spotted watching Thursday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City (opens in new tab) at Stamford Bridge in the company of Blues chairman Todd Boehly.