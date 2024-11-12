Arsenal tracking exciting French wonderkid to bolster Mikel Arteta's side: report

After the frustration of a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, there was a growing feeling that Arsenal could do with an out-and-out striker to make them the finished article.

The Gunners have impressive depth both in defence and midfield, but scoring enough goals to challenge at the very top has proved a challenge so far this season.

A striker may be on the radar, then, but Arsenal also appear to be building for the future in midfield too. Teenager Ethan Nwaneri has impressed in recent weeks and he could be joined by another talented youngster soon.

Arsenal targeting Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi of LOSC Lille (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are one of several clubs interested in signing Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, who has featured in Ligue 1 and the Champions League this season.

Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan and Juventus are also reportedly targeting the 17-year-old and sent scouts to watch him in action against Lyon, a game in which he registered an assist and was among the best performers.

Arsenal signed Merino in the summer (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Imagess)

Lille are said to have “no plans” to let the gifted youngster go, although their hand may be forced if a big offer comes in. Bouaddi is under contract until 2027 and an offer of €25-30 million could be enough to secure his services.

The tall, rangy midfielder with long, curly hair has earned comparisons with Adrien Rabiot, and he caught the eye for Lille in their 1-1 draw with Juventus in the Champions League.

"We know what he’s capable of," Lille manager Bruno Genesio said of Bouaddi last month. "He’s a boy with a very good head on his shoulders. He has the talent to play at this level. He needs to keep proving himself, but I don’t think there’s too much to worry about with him.”

One of Bouaddi's former youth coaches, Georges Tournay, said in a recent interview with L'Equipe: "Ayyoub was an obvious choice: tall, at ease in midfield, with great technique and an eye for the game. He was destined for success, a bit like Raphael Varane."

Bouaddi is clearly highly-rated and looks set for a big future. The question now is where he will go, given the number of clubs believed to be tracking him.

In FFT’s view, if Bouaddi is available for the rumoured fee of €25m he would be a shrewd addition for Arsenal, or indeed any of the interested Premier League clubs. He is clearly a talent, and top clubs have the coaches and infrastructure needed to nurture him so that he fulfils his potential.