Arsenal transfer news: Alexandre Lacazette makes admission about his future at the club

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette says a decision about his future is not solely his to make.

The France international, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season, has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Atletico Madrid are among the sides credited with an interest in Lacazette, but the striker’s return to form has boosted his chances of earning a new deal in north London.

Lacazette has scored seven goals in his last 10 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions.

His brace against Slavia Prague last week helped Mikel Arteta’s side reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

However, Arsenal may choose to cash in on the former Lyon frontman unless he signs an extension in the coming months.

The Gunners will not want to risk losing Lacazette on a free transfer at the end of next season.

When asked about his future, the 29-year-old insisted the club will play an important role in determining what happens.

“My plan is to win a trophy with the club this season and it would be easy for me to pretend to have a contract extension,” Lacazette said.

"Everything is not only on my side, there is also the club, the manager. There are different things we have to think about. I don't think it's the right moment to talk about it.”

Lacazette has been praised by some of Arsenal’s young players for his leadership and guidance.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have both spoken of the striker’s positive influence in the dressing room.

“I don't want to single out any player but Lacazette, playing together with him up top,” Smith-Rowe told Sky Sports in January when asked which player had helped him the most.

“It’s helped me so much. On and off the pitch he gives me so much confidence. As we link up and play together he talks to me a lot, so I’d probably say him.”

