Arsenal transfer news: Club officials meet Fiorentina over Dusan Vlahovic deal

Arsenal officials met with their Fiorentina counterparts this week to discuss a deal for Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Serbia international is a man in demand after his fantastic start to the campaign.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions last term, but he has improved his strike rate in 2021/22.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net 10 times in just 12 outings for Fiorentina this season.

The striker's agent has confirmed that he will not sign a contract extension at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Vlahovic's current deal runs until 2023, so Fiorentina are expected to cash in on him next summer rather than risk losing him for nothing 12 months later.

Several sides have been linked with a move for the former Partizan frontman, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

But Arsenal are looking to steal a march on their Premier League rivals and held talks with members of the Fiorentina hierarchy this week.

According to Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Gunners are hoping to place themselves at the front of the queue for Vlahovic's signature.

Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone and Daniele Prade have been in London to discuss a possible deal with the powers that be at Arsenal.

The Italian outfit are holding out for an offer of around £68.5m for their prized asset, and Arsenal would be willing to meet that figure with the addition of various bonuses.

However, Vlahovic is not in any rush to decide his future and the player's representatives are advising him to wait for more offers.

Juventus could enter the race to sign the striker and that would be a move Vlahovic seriously considers.

The 21-year-old would certainly fit the profile of player that Arsenal are trying to attract to the club.

Mikel Arteta targeted young, hungry, up-and-coming players last summer and looks set to continue with that policy going forward.

NOW READ

IN THE MAG Messi, Neymar, Mbappe – destined for glory or doomed to fail? PLUS Ronaldo exclusive, George Graham, Oldham and more

LIST Free agents: The five most valuable Premier League players out of contract next summer

TRANSFERS Premier League: 8 signings who have surprised and shocked fans - for good reasons and bad