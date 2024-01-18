Arsenal defender agrees terms for exit, as Mikel Arteta looks to clear deadwood: report

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares is said to be on the verge of ending his time at the Emirates Stadium.

The 32-year-old is said to have agreed personal terms with Turkish side Besiktas ahead of a potential transfer this month.

Soares, who joined the club from Southampton back in 2020, has failed to make an impression under current boss Mikel Arteta and looks likely to end his four-year stint with the Gunners.

According to reports via FootballInsider, the former Saints defender has all but agreed a move to the Istanbul-based side, having seen a potential switch to Villarreal falter in the summer.

Having made just three appearances for Arsenal so far this season, Cedric is however rumoured to be at a standstill in regards to the switch. The Gunners are requesting a small fee for either a loan or a permanent deal, given the full-back is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave the club for nothing in just six months.

It is believed Soares could join on a permanent deal this month or head to Turkey on a temporary transfer before signing as a free agent in the summer window.

Having made just 61 outings for Arsenal during his time in north London, the 32-year-old is seeking pastures new and wishes to depart immediately in order to play first-team football once more.

Cedric has been on the bench for the Gunners’ last eight Premier League games, with Arteta's side having slipped to fourth in the Premier League table. They are next in action against Crystal Palace on Saturday, having also recently crashed out of the FA Cup in the third round against high-flyers Liverpool.

