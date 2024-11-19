Arsenal director Edu Gaspar has teed up Brazilian wonderkid as leaving gift to Gunners, following significant deal: report

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is leaving – but will depart the Gunners having set up a huge opportunity.

The former Invincible is moving on from his role at London Colney after five years back at the club, with a new opportunity with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis mooted. Arsenal made a last-ditch offer, per the Mail, to keep the Brazilian, but to no avail.

Edu has been hugely successful for the Gunners' recruitment, helping to transform Mikel Arteta's side into title challengers – and his work may yet reap rewards in the coming weeks.

Arsenal are leading the race for one Brazilian star, with a significant advantage over rivals

Brazilian starlet Marquinhos signed in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Edu, Arsenal have had a Brazilian influence in the transfer market. Gabriel Magalhaes joined the club in 2020 to supplement the likes of David Luiz and Willian, while Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have become mainstays in attack.

In 2022, however, Marquinhos joined the club from Sao Paulo in a deal that would become groundbreaking for the Gunners. While Arsenal only paid a maximum of £3 million for the starlet, the deal was seen as a chance to build a relationship with his Brazilian employers.

(Image credit: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

Now, CaughtOffside have noted that Arsenal are closely monitoring Sao Paulo star, William Gomes.

The 18-year-old is said to be on the radar for Chelsea, too, with the report stating, “scouts from both London clubs keeping tabs and giving positive feedback.” But thanks to Arsenal's Marquinhos deal, the Gunners may have the edge in the race.

Despite CaughtOffside claiming that it's the two capital outfits leaving the way, Newcastle United have reportedly opened talks for Gomes.

Gomes currently has a release clause set at €120m, with Brazilian outlet, Globo Esporte, recently claiming that Sao Paulo want to test the water and assess the value of their latest asset. FourFourTwo understands that the teenager could go for under €30m.

Mikel Arteta has a history of integrating young talent (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Arsenal can't be counted out of this race just yet – and Edu has done his club a huge favour by positioning them nicely for this signing. As ever though, this deal will be made regardless of previous groundwork being laid though, with Arsenal's so-called relationship with Sao Paulo merely one factor of many in Gomes' future.

The young attacker is valued at just €5m right now by Transfermarkt, with his current deal expiring in 2028. Arsenal take on high-flying Nottingham Forest this weekend, when Premier League action returns.