Arsenal midfielder has asked to leave – with £52m ace arriving in January: report

Arsenal could be set to replace one of the biggest names in their squad, with one of their more experienced midfielders asking for a transfer.

Mikel Arteta's team bounced back to winning ways against Sevilla in the Champions League this week but are light in the centre of the park at current. Club captain Martin Odegaard is absent with a hip injury, Emile Smith Rowe has a knee problem and Thomas Partey is set to miss the rest of the year.

But that depth could be reduced even further come January.

Arsenal beat Sevilla midweek (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Partey has told the Gunners that he wants to leave come January.

The Ghanaian is also set to miss a portion of the season with the Africa Cup of Nations coming up – but might have been moved on before then, with Arsenal already decided on a replacement.

90min claim that Real Sociedad superstar Martin Zubimendi is on the radar, with Bayern Munich also circling.

Martin Zubimendi of Real Sociedad is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Partey's injury is said to have prompted Arteta to shift his focus away from a more attacking signing this January, with Ivan Toney still high on his wishlist.

Martin Zubimendi is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €40 million – but reportedly has a €52.m release clause.

