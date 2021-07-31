Arsenal transfer news: Gunners exploring move for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of a deal for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports.

The Gunners have had a busy summer so far, with Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga all joining the club.

Lokonga is a midfielder while the other two players are defenders, so Mikel Arteta has now turned his attention towards the attacking portion of his side.

Arsenal have already been linked with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, but they have now a new target in their sights.

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are set to renew their interest in Inter's Martinez.

The north London side have been tracking the Argentina international for some time, but the club previously considered a transfer unlikely.

However, Arsenal now believe there is a chance that Inter would consider selling the 23-year-old.

The Serie A champions are keen to sign Hector Bellerin this summer, and during discussions Arsenal enquired about the availability of Martinez.

The Argentine is thought to be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium, but only if Inter choose to sell him.

Arsenal would be willing to offer Alexandre Lacazette in part-exchange, but Inter would favour a cash-only deal.

Selling Martinez would free up more than £2m in wages, and Inter's priority is to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku.

A deal could therefore be possible, but Arsenal may have to move quickly before interest from elsewhere emerges.

The report states that in are also admirers of the 23-year-old but would only make a move if Harry Kane departs the club.

Martinez would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal, who struggled to score goals at times last term.

The former Racing Club frontman has scored 40 goals for Inter in his last two seasons at the San Siro.

He is also adept at linking the play and combining with team-mates in the final third. Martinez would certainly improve Arsenal's frontline.

