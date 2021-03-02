Arsenal transfer news: Gunners join Leicester City and Aston Villa in pursuit of Odsonne Edouard

As Odsonne Edouard enters the final year of his Celtic contract, he will have no shortage of offers from around Europe.

Arsenal are amongst three Premier League clubs who are monitoring his situation closely, with Leicester City and Aston Villa also keen on the promising French striker, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Edouard first joined Celtic on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day in August 2017, later making the move permanent for a club-record fee.

He has scored 82 goals in 159 appearances for the Bhoys and won the Scottish Premiership title in each of his first three seasons at the club.

It’s long been understood that Edouard wants to test himself in a more competitive league in order to fulfil his undoubted potential, which saw him shortlisted for the 2018 Golden Boy award.

Brendan Rodgers was the manager who brought him to Celtic and is keen for them to be reunited at Leicester, who have been reliant on Jamie Vardy’s goals in recent years.

Kelechi Iheanacho has had little success in attempting to dislodge the former England international and Ayoze Perez prefers to play off the front.

Arsenal are considering selling Alexandre Lacazette this summer and have identified Edouard as a suitable replacement.

He is six years younger than his compatriot and has an exceptional record of 15 goals in 10 appearances for France’s Under-21s, although his wait for a first senior call-up goes on.

Aston Villa and Roma are also keeping tabs on the prolific 23-year-old, who should be available for a fee in the region of £20million as his contract continues to run down.

Celtic were asking for twice that amount last summer and successfully warded off interest from several clubs as a result.