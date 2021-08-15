Arsenal transfer news: Gunners ready to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal could cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the transfer window closes at the end of August, according to reports.

The Gabon international missed Friday's trip to Brentford with illness, as Arsenal slumped to a 2-0 loss on the opening weekend.

Alexandre Lacazette was also missing due to illness, so the inexperienced Folarin Balogun started up front for the Gunners.

It is unclear when Aubameyang will be back in action, with Chelsea up next for Mikel Arteta's side.

The striker had an underwhelming season last time out, scoring only 10 goals in the Premier League.

That was his lowest tally since moving to the Emirates Stadium, and the same amount he notched in 2017/18 despite only joining the Gunners midway through that season.

Arsenal were delighted when Aubameyang ended speculation about his future by signing a new three-year contract with the club last September.

But The Times reports that, less than a year later, Arsenal would be happy to see him move on.

However, the terms of that deal will make it difficult for the Gunners to find a buyer.

Aubameyang stands to earn £300,000 per week until the summer of 2023, by which time he will be 34.

It is highly unlikely that any other club would be willing to match that salary, particularly given Aubameyang's decline in form last term.

Arteta's recent comments about the forward would hardly have filled Arsenal fans with confidence either.

Asked by CBS whether he was confident that Aubemayang would bounce back from last season's struggles, the Spaniard replied: "I don't know. Last season and everything that happened individually and collectively, it was difficult to measure whether that was a trend or a one-off.

"Our job is to help the team get the best they have and we know with him we are stronger because he scores goals. That's one of the most important things in this game."

The wisdom of handing a lucrative three-year deal to a striker over the age of 30 may continue to be questioned in the coming months.

