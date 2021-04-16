Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for Eduardo Camavinga

Arsenal and Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are said to have identified the Rennes starlet as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international is out of contract at Anfield on June 30 and is expected to be plying his trade elsewhere next season.

But Liverpool are not the only Premier League club credited with an interest in the 18-year-old.

According to Marca , Manchester United and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Camavinga.

The France international looks set to leave Rennes in the summer, having decided that he will not sign a new deal with the club.

Camavinga’s current contract runs until 2022, but the Ligue 1 side will not want to risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Real Madrid are among the youngster’s admirers, but Liverpool, Arsenal and United will each hope to bring him to the Premier League.

Camavinga, who has been likened to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, burst onto the scene in 2019 aged 16.

He is now a regular part of the Rennes team, and has racked up 34 appearances in all competitions this term.

His employers will no doubt hope a bidding war takes place as they seek to maximise the fee they will receive for their academy product.

“Camavinga can play next year in the Premier League," Jonathan Barnett, the player’s agent, said recently.

"He is that good. Whether he will or not, I don't know. His background is tough if you know what he went through as a refugee. But his character is amazingly strong.

“He is not your average 18-year-old. Playing in front of 100,00 people is not going to scare him. He's a lovely boy and I think he's going to be a superstar.

“Eduardo will have a choice of a lot of clubs if Rennes decide to release him.

“They will be one of the four of five clubs in the world he might go to. Eduardo would love to play for a top club.”

