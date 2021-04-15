Liverpool transfer news: Reds eye Eduardo Camavinga as Georginio Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool have identified Eduardo Camavinga as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, according to reports.

The Netherlands international is expected to depart Anfield when his contract expires on June 30.

There has been little progress on talks over a new deal for the midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

WIjnaldum played under Ronald Koeman at international level, and the Barca boss is keen to be reunited with him at the Camp Nou next season.

Liverpool are expected to go into the transfer market for a replacement, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to refresh his squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have also been linked with moves away from Merseyside, while James Milner will turn 36 in January.

The Reds are therefore on the lookout for midfield reinforcements, and Camavinga is one name under consideration.

According to the Daily Express , Liverpool are admirers of Rennes’ 18-year-old starlet.

Camavinga, who has been likened to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, burst onto the scene in 2019 aged 16.

He is now a regular part of the Rennes team, and has racked up 34 appearances in all competitions this term.

Camavinga is also a full France international, having played three times for Didier Deschamps’ side.

The teenager could be on the way out of Roazhon Park at the end of the campaign, with Arsenal and Manchester United having also been linked with his signature.

Liverpool now look set to join the race to sign Camavinga, who has told Rennes he will not sign a new deal.

His current contract runs until 2022, and the French side are likely to cash in on him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer 12 months later.

Klopp’s side were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday, as a 0-0 draw with Real Madrid was not enough to overturn their 3-1 first leg deficit.

