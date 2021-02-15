Arsenal transfer news: Gunners told they can sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for £15m

Arsenal could have the chance to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard for just £15m this summer.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium before the start of the season.

Celtic have struggled to keep pace with Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this term and are currently 18 points adrift of their table-topping rivals.

Edouard has been a rare bright spot for Neil Lennon’s side, having scored 15 goals in 21 league outings.

The 23-year-old has also scored four times in seven appearances in European competition.

Despite that healthy goal return, Edouard has come in for criticism for a perceived poor attitude.

The former PSG starlet is under contract at Parkhead until 2022 and does not seem to be interested in signing an extension.

As such, Celtic may look to cash in on the striker this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

And according to former Hoops forward Andy Walker, the Arsenal target could be available for a cut-price fee of £15m.

Odsonne Edouard realises that he’s got ability and is worth a lot of money,” the pundit told the Scottish Football Podcast .

“How much? I’m not sure, as he’s not been firing on all cylinders.

“Let’s say they paid £9m for him but any player who switches off – I think that’s alarming for any potential suitor.

“I know that it’s your job as the manager and the coaching staff to keep players on board but Edouard, [Olivier] Ntcham and a few others didn’t get the moves that they were expecting last summer.

“Neil Lennon highlighted as much after the defeat to Ferencvaros. He wanted players to just leave, but that was just one of the problems that Celtic had at the start of the season.

“Edouard didn’t appear totally committed, and I think now he realises it’s not so long until the summer transfer window.

“He’ll get his move now, so how much money will Celtic get for him? It all depends on how much they’re willing to accept, but if they got anything around £15m now I think you’re absolutely doing business.”

