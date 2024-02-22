Arsenal have made 'concrete steps' to sign £100m striker, following Champions League nightmare: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target at Estadio do Dragao in the Champions League – and want to address that with a big-money forward

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at the London Stadium in Stratford, on February 11, 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have taken “concrete steps” to solving their striking woes with a £100 million forward.

The Gunners lost 1-0 away to Porto in the Champions League, with a last-minute stunner from Galeno – in a moment that encapsulated their own issues. Mikel Arteta's side failed to muster a single shot on target, despite their dominance throughout the match.

Having won the last two Premier League fixtures against West Ham United and Burnley 6-0 and 5-0 respectively, the conversation around Arsenal signing a clinical finisher has died down somewhat. Yet after another blank in Europe, Arteta may yet be a step closer to his dream marksman in attack.

A general view as players of Arsenal look dejected as they acknowledge the fans after defeat to FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Porto and Arsenal FC at Estadio do Dragao on February 21, 2024 in Porto, Portugal.

Arsenal's woeful performance in Porto could be the catalyst needed to secure fresh impetus up front (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galletti has claimed that the north Londoners are “confident” about bringing in Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer, with the Bees said to value the England international at around £100 million.

Thomas Frank recently took the bold step of admitting that Toney would be leaving this summer, with the striker heading into the final year of his deal. London rivals Arsenal are among the favourites to secure his signature.

Despite Galletti's claims, however, there doesn't appear to be any fresh movement in the saga, despite Toney's excellent form since returning to the Brentford side. 

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Ivan Toney of Brentford scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Ivan Toney is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has netted four in six Premier League appearances since coming back from an 11-month ban after the Football Association charged him following 262 alleged breaches of its gambling laws. 

Toney is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt

