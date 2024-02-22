Arsenal have made 'concrete steps' to sign £100m striker, following Champions League nightmare: report

Arsenal have taken “concrete steps” to solving their striking woes with a £100 million forward.

The Gunners lost 1-0 away to Porto in the Champions League, with a last-minute stunner from Galeno – in a moment that encapsulated their own issues. Mikel Arteta's side failed to muster a single shot on target, despite their dominance throughout the match.

Having won the last two Premier League fixtures against West Ham United and Burnley 6-0 and 5-0 respectively, the conversation around Arsenal signing a clinical finisher has died down somewhat. Yet after another blank in Europe, Arteta may yet be a step closer to his dream marksman in attack.

Arsenal's woeful performance in Porto could be the catalyst needed to secure fresh impetus up front (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galletti has claimed that the north Londoners are “confident” about bringing in Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer, with the Bees said to value the England international at around £100 million.

Thomas Frank recently took the bold step of admitting that Toney would be leaving this summer, with the striker heading into the final year of his deal. London rivals Arsenal are among the favourites to secure his signature.

Despite Galletti's claims, however, there doesn't appear to be any fresh movement in the saga, despite Toney's excellent form since returning to the Brentford side.

Ivan Toney is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old has netted four in six Premier League appearances since coming back from an 11-month ban after the Football Association charged him following 262 alleged breaches of its gambling laws.

Toney is worth €35m, according to Transfermarkt.

