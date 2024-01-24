Arsenal in contact with wonderkid's agents as they plot sensational move: report

Arsenal are reportedly in ‘strong contact’ with the representatives of promising Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as they ponder pulling the trigger on a move for the 17-year-old.

Hato is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Dutch giants, having already made 29 Eredivisie appearances and was handed a full Netherlands debut in November after rising up through the international youth ranks.

The teenager’s versatility is said to be impressing Arsenal, as the Gunners look for a defender that can operate across the back-four. Jurrien Timber was earmarked for this role in Mikel Arteta’s squad when he made the switch from Ajax to the Netherlands in the summer, only to suffer a serious ACL injury during his first Premier League appearance back in August.

Jorrel Hato of Ajax (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are now in regular contact with Hato’s agents and are plotting a summer move for the highly-rated prospect. Given his age, Hato would not be able to sign for a Premier League side until March, when he turns 18.

The report adds that Hato is open to signing a new deal with Ajax, with the club waiting to hand him an improved contract following his 18th birthday.

Hato joined Ajax in 2018 when he swapped the Sparta Rotterdam youth set-up for the Amsterdam side’s academy. After making his debut during a cup game in January and quickly became a first-team regular during what was a testing year for the former European champions.

Hato’s former Ajax team-mate Timber, meanwhile, is believed to be making good progress in his recovery from injury, with the Mail reporting that he is closing in on a return to group training, with the club hopeful that he could play a role in the final weeks of the season.

