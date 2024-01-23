Arsenal offered incredible chance to sign Karim Benzema as leading suitor named: report

Arsenal have been given the chance to bring Benzema to the Premier League

Arsenal could still make a shock transfer move for superstar forward Karim Benzema who is unsettled in Saudi Arabia, it has been claimed.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that although there is no concrete or serious offer yet from Arsenal, the situation could change in the final week of the window.

Benzema, 36, is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia after making the switch to Al-Ittihad last summer and could be looking for a route back to Europe, where he first made his name, helping Real Madrid to five Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns during a glittering 14-year spell.

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal don't have a 30-40 goals per season goalscorer in their squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reports suggest Arsenal were offered Benzema earlier this month, as fans and pundits call for the club to add another forward to compete with current strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Writing in his Caught Offside column, Romano said there was still a chance Benzema could move this month, although he added that Al-Ittihad remained hopeful of keeping him at the club, while another Saudi outfit, Al Shabab, were also in the race.

He wrote: “Keep an eye on Karim Benzema in the final days of the January transfer window – there is nothing concrete or serious with Arsenal at the moment, but if that changes I will let you know. For now, my information on his situation at Al Ittihad is that things remain tense, and new meetings have been scheduled between people close to the player and Al Ittihad to try to find a solution.

“Benzema returned to training in recent days, but away from the rest of the group. He’s training alone while things remain tense. Still, it’s difficult for European clubs to sign Benzema for one obvious reason – the financial package.”

It would be a big surprise to see Arsenal strike a deal for the 36-year-old, but the former France international unquestionably has the goalscoring pedigree and experience that could give the Gunners an edge in the Premier League title race.

Spanish outlet Nacional also claimed earlier this month that Benzema was a “serious option” for Arsenal, although the forward is also greatly admired by former club Lyon, who still harbour hopes of securing an emotional reunion with the forward.

However, Arsenal are more likely to be able to get close to the financial package that will be required to bring the Real Madrid legend back to Europe.

Benzema won five European Cups at Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner isn’t the only big name player who could potentially leave the Saudi Pro League this winter, with former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte revealing that many top players are "dissatisfied" after moving to the Asian nation last summer.

Laporte questioned the quality of life in Saudi Arabia during an interview with Spanish newspaper AS , while former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has already left Al-Ettifaq after just six months, joining Dutch giants Ajax.

More Arsenal stories

How Arsenal could make £30m - thanks to beating Crystal Palace 5-0

Mikel Arteta drops Arsenal transfer hint which will NOT please Gunners fans