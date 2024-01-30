Arsenal in talks with Victor Osimhen over blockbuster summer transfer: report

Arsenal are in talks with superstar striker Victor Osimhen over a nine-figure move to the Premier League this summer.

The Nigerian has long been the subject of speculation in regards to a move to England, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently confirming that his talismanic No.9 will leave this summer.

Arsenal, in particular, have been linked with moves for world-class strikers on the continent. Bukayo Saka is currently the Gunners' top scorer in all competitions, with first-choice centre-forward Gabriel Jesus somewhat unreliable in terms of fitness since joining from Manchester City in 2022.

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's current No.9 – but he hasn't been as consistent as some would hope (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet CalcioNapoli have now relayed information from journalist Ciro Venerato that Arsenal have established contact with Osimhen.

According to Venerato, the Scudetto holders are looking at the likes of Osimhen's countryman Victor Boniface and Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee to replace the 25-year-old, triggering a domino effect of attacking talent around Europe, with both Boniface and Zirkzee potential targets for Premier League sides, too.

While Arsenal have likely reached out to Osimhen in regards to a deal over the summer, it's believed that Chelsea are the favourites to capture the Nigerian.

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osimhen is believed to have a release clause of over £100 million after signing a new contract in the last year with Napoli – but could well leave for less that amount.

The striker is worth €110m according to Transfermarkt.

