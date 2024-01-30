Arsenal in talks with Victor Osimhen over blockbuster summer transfer: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are looking to move for Victor Osimhen to fill a void in their squad, with talks established over a move this summer

Arsenal target Victor Osimhen sings Nigeria's national anthem ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Ghana
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are in talks with superstar striker Victor Osimhen over a nine-figure move to the Premier League this summer.

The Nigerian has long been the subject of speculation in regards to a move to England, with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently confirming that his talismanic No.9 will leave this summer

Arsenal, in particular, have been linked with moves for world-class strikers on the continent. Bukayo Saka is currently the Gunners' top scorer in all competitions, with first-choice centre-forward Gabriel Jesus somewhat unreliable in terms of fitness since joining from Manchester City in 2022. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's current No.9 – but he hasn't been as consistent as some would hope (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian outlet CalcioNapoli have now relayed information from journalist Ciro Venerato that Arsenal have established contact with Osimhen.

According to Venerato, the Scudetto holders are looking at the likes of Osimhen's countryman Victor Boniface and Bologna hitman Joshua Zirkzee to replace the 25-year-old, triggering a domino effect of attacking talent around Europe, with both Boniface and Zirkzee potential targets for Premier League sides, too.

While Arsenal have likely reached out to Osimhen in regards to a deal over the summer, it's believed that Chelsea are the favourites to capture the Nigerian.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during his side's game against Fulham in October 2023.

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Osimhen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Osimhen is believed to have a release clause of over £100 million after signing a new contract in the last year with Napoli – but could well leave for less that amount.

The striker is worth €110m according to Transfermarkt

Arsenal are said to be ‘urgently pushing’ for a huge midfield signing, with scouts watching an AFCON sensation, too. 

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that he's “really upset” about rumours that he could leave Arsenal for his boyhood Barcelona.

