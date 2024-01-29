Arsenal plotting MAJOR transfer as they send scouts to watch AFCON wonderkid: report

Arsenal have reportedly sent scouts to the Africa Cup of Nations to watch Sporting Lisbon defensive prodigy Ousmane Diomande in action for the Ivory Coast.

The Gunners have been linked with Diomande for some time already, but it appears that they are intensifying their pursuit of the 20-year-old centre-back.

Diomande only made his senior international debut last September but started two group games as the Ivory Coast reached the last 16 of their home tournament, setting up a clash with holders Senegal.

Diomande has made 38 appearances for Sporting Lisbon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese outlet A BOLA claim that Arsenal are among a number of clubs scouting Diomande at AFCON.

The former Midtjylland youngster started the Ivory Coast's win over Guinea-Bissau and defeat to Nigeria, taking his tally of caps to six.

He has continued to show fine form at club level this season, helping Sporting lead the Portuguese top flight at the halfway point of the campaign.

Diomande will be hoping to help the Ivory Coast to AFCON glory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diomande – who was part of the Sporting side which knocked Arsenal out of last season's Europa League – is currently valued at €40m (£34.1m) by Transfermarkt. However, it is thought that it would take at least double that amount to lure him away this month.

Whether Sporting would lower their asking price in the summer remains to be seen, but they ought to find themselves in a strong negotiating condition given that Diomande has a contract until the end of the 2026/27 season.

