Arsenal pushing 'urgently' for sensational midfield signing, with Mikel Arteta claiming 'any player wants to come': report

Arsenal are once again pushing hard for a new midfielder, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta reaffirming the pull that the club has.

“We are really lucky because when you open the doors of Arsenal and you talk about Arsenal to any player, they want to come,” said Arteta. “My experience has been that, regardless of Champions League [football].

“Champions League helps, because every player wants to be involved in that competition and it’s going to help us, because we are going to have to nail the recruitment, because we know that we are going to have play a different level and the demands are going to be even higher.”

Arteta says that Arsena have a big pull when it comes to signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the latest via Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal “urgently” want Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Zubimendi is happy to remain at La Real until the summer, however, with other clubs expected to swoop in during the off-season.

The Gunners' advances to sign the Spanish international were unsuccessful in the summer but that has not stopped Mikel Arteta. With Sociedad said to be holding out for a fee of £60million, Zubimendi is also liked by German champions Bayern Munich and once again is facing questions over his future.

The 24-year-old has four goals and one assist so far this term, with Imanol Alguacil's side currently battling it out for a European qualifying place.

Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are once again rumoured to be happy to allow multiple players the chance to leave the Emirates this summer, with Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe just some of the names mentioned. Kai Havertz and Declan Rice joined last year and Arteta is still keen to recruit further in forward areas.

Zubimendi is under contract in Spain until 2026 but should Sociedad fail to qualify for Europe this season, the chances are the midfielder's head would begin to turn.

