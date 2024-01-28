Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta 'to leave at end of the season' amid Barcelona links: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be set to follow Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp and Barcelona boss Xavi in stepping down at the end of the season.

Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool next summer in a shock piece of news on Friday and after Barcelona's 5-3 loss at home to Villarreal on Saturday, Xavi revealed he too would be stepping down in June.

Barcelona-based paper Sport says Arteta will be next and claims the Basque has told those close to him that he is ready to walk away from the Gunners at the end of this season.

Arteta came through the youth system at Barcelona and the former midfielder has been linked with the Catalan club as a possible successor to Xavi in recent weeks.

The 41-year-old is under contract with the Gunners until 2025, so would have to negotiate with the club if he did want to leave in the summer.

The Basque has been Arsenal's manager since 2019, when he took over from Unai Emery. He led the Gunners to an FA Cup win in his debut season and has won two Community Shields.

Arsenal led the Premier League for much of last season, but eventually faded away and finished five points behind champions Manchester City.

The Gunners are currently third in the table following a blip in form recently and were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round by Liverpool earlier this month.

Arteta's side meet Porto over two legs in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

