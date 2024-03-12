Arsenal legend tips Spanish wonderkid to become huge hit at Emirates Stadium

Former Arsenal great Emmanuel Petit has given Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams a glowing reference amid recent links to the Gunners.

The 21-year-old reportedly has the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea all monitoring him ahead of the summer window and has a release clause of £43million.

Aston Villa have looked to tempt the Spain international to the Premier League over the past two transfer windows, only for Williams to stay in the Basque Country, where he has netted six times and provided 12 assists so far this term.

Nico Williams in action for Athletic Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

These performances have impressed Petit, who has admitted he would love to see him at the Emirates.

“Would Nico Williams be a good fit at Arsenal?” he asked Betway. "Absolutely, he’s been one of the best young players in Spain this season.

“He’s fast, powerful and always runs towards the goal and facing defenders with great skills and dribbling.

“He can play on the right or left and every time I watch Athletic, they always give him the ball because he’s so good at facing two defenders. He’d be a very good addition to any team as his skills are devastating. I love players who are always provoking defenders.”

Despite Arsenal’s recent glut of goals, it is believed that the club will look to bolster their attack in the summer window.

