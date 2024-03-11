Arsenal won’t stop striker search because of clinical Kai Havertz: Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are delighted with the form of Kai Havertz but will still push for a striker in the summer transfer window.

There were issues around the German international’s form when he initially arrived from Chelsea during the summer but now he’s flourishing under Mikel Arteta, with his game-winning goal against Brentford over the weekend helping his side return to the top of the Premier League table.

Writing on his substack, Fabrizio Romano has provided the lowdown on Arsenal’s recruitment, even with Havertz in glowing form. He wrote: “Kai Havertz has hit great form at the perfect time for Arsenal. The German has scored four goals and registered two assists in his last six games in all competitions.

Kai Havertz found the net against Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

“However, Arsenal’s plan is still to sign an outright striker in the summer. The club’s idea remains the same — to look at strikers and find a good solution upfront. It is still too early to pick favourites, but for sure, Mikel Artera wants a forward and a midfielder.

He continued: “For Havertz, this is not bad news. The Gunners’ recruitment team are delighted with his transfer. He is considered a perfect signing because of how versatile he is – he can play in so many different positions.”

Arsenal have been linked to the likes of Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig in recent months, in a bid to bring in an elite striker as a guarantee of goals for them for next campaign, with Gabriel Jesus not being able to get a consistent run of games owing to injury.

Ivan Toney has been extensively linked to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Havertz has been playing as a false nine under Arteta and has scored eight Premier League goals despite the slow start.

He told Sky Sports after the game against the Bees that he does not have a favoured position. "I'm just happy to be on the pitch. I'm not a player who only plays in one position. Sometimes it's good, sometimes its bad, but it suits me quite well.

"I just love it in this team. I love to play as the false nine, the eight, as the No.10, wherever you want me to go. In Germany. I played as a left-back as well, so it's all good."

Opinion

For me, Arsenal can't solely rely on Havertz to bring about goals next season - it poses too much of a risk.



It's great that he is starting to perform, and it seems that Arteta's decision to take a chance on the 24-year-old over the summer has been vindicated, but the Gunners are not in a position where they should be leaving it to chance.



Their recruitment team must look for the right sort of forward to come in, both stylistically and in terms of character.

