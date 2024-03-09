What Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about Aaron Ramsdale blunder and Kai Havertz turnaround

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has praised goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after his blunder gifted Brentford a goal in Saturday's Premier League clash and spoke about the upturn in fortunes for Kai Havertz following the German's winner against the Bees.

Ramsdale started in goal because David Raya was ineligible to feature against his parent club, having signed for the Gunners on loan from the Bees in the summer.

But the England international took too long to make a clearance and allowed Yoane Wissa to slide in and score and equaliser late in the first half, with Declan Rice having earlier given the Gunners the lead.

"[Ramsdale] did exactly what he is – which is a person with huge personality and courage," Arteta said after the game.

"Errors are part of football. It's how you react to it and he did so in an amazing way. I'm not surprised. We really wanted to win for him."

Havertz spared his team-mate's blushes as he headed home from a Ben White cross to score the winner and net for a fourth consecutive Premier League game.

It is an impressive turnaround for the former Chelsea player, who was hugely criticised for his performances earlier in the season.

"If somebody told me after the first two or three months that the whole stadium would be singing his song with that passion I would have found it hard to believe," Arteta said.

And he added: "That's what happens to good people."

Arsenal move provisionally top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool and two clear of City before the Reds meet the Sky Blues at Anfield on Sunday.

