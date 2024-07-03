Arsenal make 'monstrous proposal' for Euro 2024 star with bid: report

Arsenal have made an offer for one Euro 2024 star said to be “monstrous” in Mikel Arteta's bid to improve his squad.

The Gunners have been extremely quiet in the transfer window thus far, with no serious incomings or outgoings. It's believed that the north Londoners want to move on several stars, including Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale, while concrete links to arrivals are scant, too.

But that could all change, as an offer has been made for one superstar of the Euros.

Exits are expected at Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport have confirmed via Sport Witness claims that Arsenal are in the race for Bologna star, Riccardo Calafiori, with a “monstrous proposal” of €47 million for the Italy star.

This is backed up by Calciomercato, with Juventus believed to be the big suitors from Serie A for the defender. With Bologna having lost their manager, Thiago Motta, to the Old Lady, they are said to be cautious over dealing with them again so soon.

VIDEO Why You Finally Saw The REAL England Against Slovenia (For About 2 Minutes)

Arsenal could be about to solve their left-back issue with Calafiori, using the marauding centre-back in a role that Jakub Kiwior filled last season – but to FourFourTwo's understanding, a move could well be nothing more than hopeful.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Calafiori is said to have an understanding with Juve, as Bologna “encourage” big-money clubs to join the race for the 22-year-old. It's more than possible that the Italian outfit are simply trying to drive the price up for one of their biggest talents, with Chelsea also touted as a potential destination for the star.

Riccardo Calafiori is a wanted man (Image credit: Getty Images)

Corriere dello Sport's report claims that Arsenal are some €3m short of Bologna's valuation of the defender.

Calafiori is worth €30m, according to Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have begun talks for Jules Kounde, according to reports, with William Saliba a target for Real Madrid. The Gunners are letting one star leave, while a move for 'the next Thierry Henry' may be hijacked by Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Gilberto Silva has tipped Neymar to move to Arsenal.