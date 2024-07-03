Arsenal make 'monstrous proposal' for Euro 2024 star with bid: report

By
published

Arsenal are in for a Euro 2024 superstar, as Mikel Arteta looks to go again in the Premier League next season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, following the final day win against Everton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal have made an offer for one Euro 2024 star said to be “monstrous” in Mikel Arteta's bid to improve his squad.

The Gunners have been extremely quiet in the transfer window thus far, with no serious incomings or outgoings. It's believed that the north Londoners want to move on several stars, including Eddie Nketiah, Thomas Partey and Aaron Ramsdale, while concrete links to arrivals are scant, too.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 