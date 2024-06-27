Tottenham Hotspur in for 'the new Thierry Henry' in a deal to sting Arsenal: report

Tottenham Hotspur could hurt Arsenal by landing ‘the new Thierry Henry’.

That's according to a report which says that the Lilywhites are lining up a bid for a new striker, having lost patience with Richarlison. The Brazilian is unselected for the Selecao's Copa America squad following another average season in the Premier League, having netted just 12 goals in two years in north London.

The 27-year-old may be swapped, too, for a star compared to Arsenal legend Henry – in turn, scuppering plans that the Gunners have to sign the superstar themselves.

Tottenham forward Richarlison has underwhelmed (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Tottenham are set to offer Richarlison plus cash for Alexander Isak, in order to beat Arsenal to the punch.

Newcastle United are said to value Isak at around £115 million, with Chelsea recently linked with the Swede, while Isak was named as the Gunners' top target back in May. Arsenal held talks with Isak back in January of 2022 but couldn't justify spending such a huge amount of money on a forward unproven in English football.

Isak has since drawn big comparisons to Henry, however, with TNT Sports even discussing the similarities after the Toon man's brace against Tottenham last season.

In FourFourTwo's view, Isak would undoubtedly flourish at Tottenham as the long-term heir to club captain Son Heung-min. Any talk of a swap deal may struggle to get off the ground though, given how rare they are in football.

Alexander Isak is wanted by Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle undoubtedly have a fee that they would accept for Isak but in a summer where they may lose Bruno Guimaraes, it could be a step too far for Spurs to prise him away from St. James' Park.

Isak is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

