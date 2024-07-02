Arsenal braced for Real Madrid and PSG interest in key player: report

Arsenal’s aim during the transfer window this summer is clear. After pushing Manchester City to the final day of the season in the title race, Mikel Arteta and company will look to put the finishing touches to what the Gunners hope will be a title-winning squad.

A new striker looks to be the main priority for Arsenal, while help in central midfield and at left-back are also on the club’s summer shopping list.

Equally important as new arrivals though, will be ensuring that the Gunners’ star performers from last season do not have their heads turned.

William Saliba was the bedrock of Arsenal’s strong defensive effort last season and with the 23-year-old currently impressing at the heart of a France side that has conceded just once in four Euro 2024 games ahead of the quarter-finals, it is somewhat inevitable that he will be winning admirers.

According to Caught Offside two of Europe’s biggest clubs in Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing the central defender.

Madrid are said to have installed Saliba alongside Lille’s Leny Yoro as their top defensive targets this summer, while PSG could sell Milan Skriniar in order to land the Frenchman.

William Saliba has been key for France at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds Arsenal have no intention of selling Saliba, who put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates last summer that commits his future until the summer of 2027.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, keeping Saliba is a no-brainer for Arsenal. With three years left on his contract, the Gunners are protected from that point of view and they should have the confidence to reject any big-money offer. Saliba is already one of the best defenders in the Premier League and his best years are still ahead of him. Title contenders do not sell their best players.

Saliba is valued at €80million by Transfermarkt.

Saliba playing for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

