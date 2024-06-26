Arsenal: Neymar tipped for shock Gunners move by legend, following fallout in Brazil over Saudi move

By
published

Neymar has been out of action since September after joining Al-Hilal from PSG

Neymar celebrates after scoring for Brazil against Bolivia in a World cup qualifier in September 2023.
Neymar has not played a match since September after suffering a serious injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neymar’s reputation might not be what it was after an injury-hit spell in Saudi Arabia, but his name still carries a lot of weight in the football world. And Arsenal fans’ ears will have perked up at the mention of a possible move to the Emirates for the Brazilian.

There have been no concrete rumours yet, although former Gunner Gilberto Silva has suggested joining Arsenal would make sense for Neymar, who is still sidelined by the cruciate ligament tear he suffered in September last year.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.