Arsenal to begin talks for huge France star: report

Arsenal are to begin talks over a French superstar moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have been slow to start their transfer business so far, with few concrete links over new signings. Given the history that the club has with French legends, however, it will come as welcome news to fans that one Euro 2024 regular is being targeted from the French side.

It's a move that will delight a star player, too, in William Saliba, who told Arsenal's official media last December that he wanted more French stars around him at London Colney.

Arsenal are looking to add a Frenchman to their side – upon William Saliba's request (Image credit: Getty Images)

With recent reports from CaughtOffside that European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are chasing Saliba, it seems timely that talks are reportedly set to begin over another France star arriving in N5.

Sport in Spain have confirmed reports from Jijantes that Arsenal are to begin talks with Barcelona star Jules Kounde over a move, with Barça setting the bidding at €60 million.

VIDEO: Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good

In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be a deal that hinges on another player – and not Saliba, either.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As revealed by ESPN in March, Ronald Araujo is open to leaving Catalonia with his current contract up in 2026. Barça can fathom losing one of Araujo or Kounde – and probably should sell one, given their financial state – but letting go of both is out of the question. Given that the Uruguayan has been valued at €100m, it seems more likely that he will leave this summer for the right price.

Jules Kounde is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will therefore have to wait either for Barcelona to decide Araujo isn't for sale or present an offer for Kounde too good to turn down. With targets across the pitch for manager Mikel Arteta, it's possible that he decides to do the former and returns for Kounde later on.

The Parisien is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, Joshua Kimmich has been linked and Mikel Merino is on the radar. Two Arsenal academy graduates are said to be up for sale, as well.

Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco, and Granit Xhaka is set for an Emirates return with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.