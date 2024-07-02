Arsenal to begin talks for huge France star: report
Arsenal are on a quest to bring a superstar Frenchman to north London - and keep a star player happy
Arsenal are to begin talks over a French superstar moving to the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have been slow to start their transfer business so far, with few concrete links over new signings. Given the history that the club has with French legends, however, it will come as welcome news to fans that one Euro 2024 regular is being targeted from the French side.
It's a move that will delight a star player, too, in William Saliba, who told Arsenal's official media last December that he wanted more French stars around him at London Colney.
With recent reports from CaughtOffside that European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are chasing Saliba, it seems timely that talks are reportedly set to begin over another France star arriving in N5.
Sport in Spain have confirmed reports from Jijantes that Arsenal are to begin talks with Barcelona star Jules Kounde over a move, with Barça setting the bidding at €60 million.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, this could be a deal that hinges on another player – and not Saliba, either.
As revealed by ESPN in March, Ronald Araujo is open to leaving Catalonia with his current contract up in 2026. Barça can fathom losing one of Araujo or Kounde – and probably should sell one, given their financial state – but letting go of both is out of the question. Given that the Uruguayan has been valued at €100m, it seems more likely that he will leave this summer for the right price.
Arsenal will therefore have to wait either for Barcelona to decide Araujo isn't for sale or present an offer for Kounde too good to turn down. With targets across the pitch for manager Mikel Arteta, it's possible that he decides to do the former and returns for Kounde later on.
The Parisien is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace, Joshua Kimmich has been linked and Mikel Merino is on the radar. Two Arsenal academy graduates are said to be up for sale, as well.
Meanwhile Leandro Trossard's father has blasted Belgium boss, Domenico Tedesco, and Granit Xhaka is set for an Emirates return with Bayer Leverkusen this summer.
