Arsenal to allow star to leave as talks take place with two Premier League clubs: report

Arsenal are said to have received positive approaches from two Premier League sides

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are leaning towards a positive sale for one of their stars this summer.

Mikel Arteta has made his opinions clear that the Gunners must strengthen if they are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. The Gunners finished just two points behind Pep Guardiola's side, losing five times across an entertaining 2023/24 campaign.

But with a striker and a holding midfielder thought to be the priority, raising vital funds will help Arsenal in their quest for success, with two Premier League clubs having now offered to take away one of Arteta's fringe players.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.