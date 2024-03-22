Arsenal pair to leave, following recent double signing confirmation: report

Following Arsenal confirming two new deals, it appears two stars are definitely leaving this summer.

The Gunners are set for a big summer, with plenty of holes to plug in their side. The Athletic's David Ornstein has already confirmed that a striker is the priority, though a wide man and midfielders are also said to be on the list of potential signings.

Arsenal will likely need to raise money through outgoings – and now Fabrizio Romano has provided a transfer update in his Daily Briefing.

Sporting Director Edu Gaspar will be selling stars this summer for Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club,” Romano began, adding that Aaron Ramsdale, “can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench, and so he will explore options around the market to find a new solution.”

The update follows the news of a double deal, as a new contract for Ben White contract was announced recently before Takehiro Tomiyasu followed suit.

Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu has committed his future to the Gunners (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal could well enter the market for another full-back this summer, as though Cedric Soares hasn't played very often, there isn't the sufficient cover in wide defensive areas.

A new backup goalkeeper to David Raya – whose loan move from Brentford will become permanent – is likely, too.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Arsenal stories

Erling Haaland an injury doubt for Manchester City vs Arsenal

Arsenal have begun talks over sensational €100m striker move at a cut-price deal, with offer made: report

Arsenal report: Victor Osimhen transfer ON, with Gunners now ahead of Chelsea in the race