Arsenal pair to leave, following recent double signing confirmation: report

By Mark White
published

Arsenal are already planning their next moves in the market, following the club confirming deals for two stars

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at Philips Stadion on December 12, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Following Arsenal confirming two new deals, it appears two stars are definitely leaving this summer.

The Gunners are set for a big summer, with plenty of holes to plug in their side. The Athletic's David Ornstein has already confirmed that a striker is the priority, though a wide man and midfielders are also said to be on the list of potential signings.

Arsenal will likely need to raise money through outgoings – and now Fabrizio Romano has provided a transfer update in his Daily Briefing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Directorduring a training session at NAS Sports Complex on January 13, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sporting Director Edu Gaspar will be selling stars this summer for Arsenal (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club,” Romano began, adding that Aaron Ramsdale, “can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench, and so he will explore options around the market to find a new solution.”

The update follows the news of a double deal, as a new contract for Ben White contract was announced recently before Takehiro Tomiyasu followed suit

Takehiro Tomiyasu Right-Back of Arsenal and Japan during the UEFA Champions League match between Sevilla FC and Arsenal FC at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on October 24, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu has committed his future to the Gunners (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal could well enter the market for another full-back this summer, as though Cedric Soares hasn't played very often, there isn't the sufficient cover in wide defensive areas.

A new backup goalkeeper to David Raya – whose loan move from Brentford will become permanent – is likely, too. 

