Arsenal pair to leave, following recent double signing confirmation: report
Arsenal are already planning their next moves in the market, following the club confirming deals for two stars
Following Arsenal confirming two new deals, it appears two stars are definitely leaving this summer.
The Gunners are set for a big summer, with plenty of holes to plug in their side. The Athletic's David Ornstein has already confirmed that a striker is the priority, though a wide man and midfielders are also said to be on the list of potential signings.
Arsenal will likely need to raise money through outgoings – and now Fabrizio Romano has provided a transfer update in his Daily Briefing.
“Cedric Soares is not going to extend his contract at Arsenal – it’s over between the player and the club,” Romano began, adding that Aaron Ramsdale, “can’t stay at Arsenal on the bench, and so he will explore options around the market to find a new solution.”
The update follows the news of a double deal, as a new contract for Ben White contract was announced recently before Takehiro Tomiyasu followed suit.
Arsenal could well enter the market for another full-back this summer, as though Cedric Soares hasn't played very often, there isn't the sufficient cover in wide defensive areas.
A new backup goalkeeper to David Raya – whose loan move from Brentford will become permanent – is likely, too.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
More Arsenal stories
Erling Haaland an injury doubt for Manchester City vs Arsenal
Arsenal have begun talks over sensational €100m striker move at a cut-price deal, with offer made: report
Arsenal report: Victor Osimhen transfer ON, with Gunners now ahead of Chelsea in the race
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1