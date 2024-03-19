Erling Haaland an injury doubt for Manchester City vs Arsenal

Manchester City star Erling Haaland may not feature against Arsenal after the international break, after pulling up in training with Norway.

The crucial Premier League fixture is scheduled immediately after the international break, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on March 31. City are currently a point behind the Gunners in the table, with Liverpool second only on goal difference.

Haaland was absent for 10 games towards the end of 2023 through injury, and could now be set to miss the match against Arsenal in 12 days time.

While the extent of the Norwegian's injury isn't clear yet, reports claim that Haaland failed to complete the training schedule in which he limped off. Norway are due to play Czech Republic on Friday before hosting Slovakia on Monday, though the scheduled friendlies are unimportant for the Scandinavian nation considering their failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Erling Haaland was seen limping out of Norway training earlier this afternoon 👀pic.twitter.com/ZR2kNpob63March 19, 2024 See more

The news could provide a boost to Arsenal's Premier League title chances, especially considering that Haaland scored and lay on a further two goals for his team-mates when Manchester City hosted Arsenal in the same game in the 2022/23 season.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate for the 18-goal striker to be fully fit for the visit of Arsenal and the end of the season, too, having suggested that Haaland was "bored" while recovering from his aforementioned injury.

Guardiola is now left fretting over his star man's fitness (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Two months out so he needs time for rhythm and everything,” Guardiola said in January. “He has been bored. These guys want to play but he refreshed his mind. In the summer he came back a little bit tired.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“For the first time in his life last season he played this many games and the tension in the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League. He was a little bit tired mentally.

“It helps to be fresh and think ‘wow, I want to play!’. For the last part of the season maybe he is going to help us.”

More Arsenal and Manchester City stories

Meet the Manchester City coaches behind the GENIUS set-piece corner routine John Stones scored from vs Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives update after Ederson injury blow vs Liverpool

Former Arsenal star: 'Thierry Henry couldn't believe I left for Barcelona'

Why is Ben White not in the England squad?