Arsenal have begun talks over sensational €100m striker move at a cut-price deal, with offer made: report
Arsenal are planning to do their business early, with a move for a superstar striker on the table
Arsenal have opened talks over bringing a €100 million striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer – for less than they imagined.
The Gunners are enjoying a lengthy break before their next fixture against Manchester City in the Premier League, still fighting on domestic and European fronts. The acquisition of a top-level striker has been touted all season, with Eddie Nketiah tipped for an exit to make room for such a signing.
Arsenal have reportedly told the academy graduate that he's “free to leave” just 18 months after signing his latest contract since he's struggled so much for game time – opening the door to a new superstar up front.
MilanLive.it in Italy have reported on a Gunners “offer” for Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting, who has a release clause of €100m, with TEAMtalk reporting that talks have begun.
They add that a smaller fee of £75m may be enough to secure the Swede, claiming that Arsenal are in the “driving seat” for his signature. If the north Londoners are the only serious bidders willing to offer such an amount for Gyokeres, Sporting may look to accept the deal, knowing that they are still making a colossal profit.
The striker left Coventry City for a record fee last summer, with the Championship side believed to hold a 10-15 per cent sell-on clause.
The forward was named as FourFourTwo's EFL Player of the Year last season, saying at the time that, “It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season.”
The 25-year-old is valued at €45m by Transfermarkt.
