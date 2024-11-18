Arsenal report: 'Highly immoral offer' for star touted this winter

Arsenal have been linked with an intriguingly-worded “highly immoral” offer, as Mikel Arteta aims to win the title.

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the table following a rotten run of luck with injuries piling up. Despite Manchester City's struggles, Arteta's side sit behind the champions in the table, as the north Londoners target a first Premier League in 21 seasons.

Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest this weekend when Premier League action returns, hoping to get back to winning ways – and Arteta is looking for ways to improve the long-term prospects of the squad.

Arsenal have the potential to make an intriguing offer

Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar is leaving the club (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Arsenal losing former Invincible and director Edu Gaspar, much of the emphasis of recruitment may now fall to Arteta.

The Basque boss is already a highly influential figure at the club – and now BILD have noted their interest in a Bundesliga talent who could move in January.

Hugo Larsson of Eintracht Frankfurt is linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson is of interest to both Arsenal and Liverpool. Given their threadbare squad in recent weeks and Liverpool's interest in Larsson's team-mate Omar Marmoush, Arsenal is perhaps more likely to move for another midfielder.

“From Frankfurt's point of view, however, it is clear: the Bundesliga club does not want to let him go in the winter,” the report states. “Only a highly immoral offer for Larsson could make the Frankfurt bosses rethink their position.”

While the use of the phrase “highly immoral” is intriguing, in this case, it almost certainly suggests that a big bid would have to come in for the Swede to leave.

Larsson signed for Die Adler in 2023 from Malmo for just €9 million. Having joined on a five-year contract – with Malmo receiving a record fee for a Swedish club for the player – Frankfurt will be in no rush to sell, making a summer move ever more likely for the star.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a summer move for Larsson could well happen – but with Arsenal looking for more established stars in recent seasons, it's unlikely that Arteta moves for the player.

A new director of football could well instigate more of a focus on a different market of player but as it stands, signing a 20-year-old Swede from the Bundesliga, for what could be over £30m, doesn't feel typical of Arsenal's recent recruitment.

Larsson is worth €28m, as per Transfermarkt.