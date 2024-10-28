Liverpool report: Bundesliga superstar to 'agree' move following talks

Liverpool have held talks with one Bundesliga ace, who is desperate to link up with the Reds.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a positive start to the season, dropping just four points in the Premier League and winning each of their European fixtures. The weekend saw a hard-fought 2-2 draw away to Arsenal, with Liverpool now second behind Manchester City.

Tough tests still lie ahead for the Merseysiders but with Slot looking to evolve his squad rather than make drastic changes, new arrivals are beginning to be rumoured ahead of what promises to be a busy second summer in the transfer market.

Liverpool lining up big-money Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is being linked with an exit away from Anfield

Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with an exit away from Liverpool – with PSG linked – as one of four players in the spine of the side to have an uncertain future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson both look like exiting the club – despite being ranked first in FourFourTwo's lists of the best right-backs in the world right now and best goalkeepers in the world right now – along with club captain Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk could leave, too

Liverpool have at least begun discussions over a replacement for one of those stars, however, with talks having begun with Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush's camp.

The Egyptian is an international team-mate of Salah's and according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, he is a serious option.

“The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the player’s camp and Liverpool.” Plettenberg posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between €50-60 million.

“Marmoush dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.”

Liverpool have been previously linked with Marmoush, who is said to be a close personal friend of Salah. Earlier this month, meanwhile, German outlet Frankfurter Rundschau has covered comments from Eintracht director of football, Markus Krosche, that his star was not “unsellable”, prompting whispers of a move in the offing.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Marmoush would be an on-brand signing for Liverpool, with the links concrete given the consistency with which he has been rumoured to be of interest to the Reds. The club don't often sign proven talent for big fees, preferring to put faith in up-and-coming stars on the cusp of something big.

Omar Marmoush gestures during Eintracht Frankfurt's Bundesliga game against Union Berlin in March 2024

Marmoush certainly fits that bill – though one possibility is that he is wanted by the club as a sweetener to keep Salah, given the pair's relationship.

The 25-year-old is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt, with his contract expiring in 2027. Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend when Premier League action returns.