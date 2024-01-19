Arsenal report: Talks begin over Emile Smith Rowe move to London rivals

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe is the subject of talks over an exit from the Emirates Stadium.

The Hale End graduate has struggled with injury in the past two campaigns, making just 12 appearances this season, mostly coming off the bench. Last term, he played in just 20 matches for the club, too.

It is not clear whether the Gunners would be happy to let one of their academy players head to a rival London club, even on loan, but Smith Rowe’s need for game-time is clear – and one club is eager to secure the England star on a loan deal, in a bid to boost the club’s attacking impetus.

Mikel Arteta has received an enquiry about Emile Smith Rowe (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Telegraph reports that West Ham United head coach David Moyes is eyeing the England attacking midfielder and considers him a prime target due to his limited playtime at the Emirates this season.

Considering Arsenal's urgent need for a striker, a full sale might be preferable if Smith Rowe was to depart. Because he is a graduate of the youth side, any transfer fee for Smith Rowe would contribute directly to Arsenal's profit under the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) rules.

West Ham are urgently seeking to enhance its attacking options but face challenges in complying with the PSR rules. It means they are limited this month in what they can buy.

West Ham United are interested in taking Smith Rowe on loan (Image credit: Gustavo Pantano/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

For the Hammers, Smith Rowe is one of approximately 20 players under consideration. The club are without star player Mohammed Kudus at present, who is representing Ghana at the African Cup of Nations.

West Ham sit currently sixth in the Premier League and are looking to add to their frontline. Furthermore, injuries to key players, with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta both, along with Michail Antonio's setback in recovering from a knee problem, have added to the Hammer’s challenges at this point in the campaign.

The club are also looking at Kalvin Phillips, who is looking for a way out of Manchester City. His current club are open to a loan deal but are currently asking for around £7 million as a sole fee for the player. It’s believed, however, that their resolve may be tested as the transfer window draws to an end.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could leave Gunners to manage his boyhood Barcelona: report

Rio Ferdinand's title warning to Liverpool and Arsenal after Man City comeback: 'Watch momentum kick in'

Former Arsenal striker set for sensational return to English football aged 40