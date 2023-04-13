Arsenal report: Wilfried Zaha set for free transfer – after fateful meeting with former Gunners boss
Arsenal look poised to swoop for Wilfried Zaha at the end of his current Crystal Palace contract, eyeing the Ivorian on a free
Arsenal are set to move for Wilfried Zaha this summer, as the Crystal Palace forward comes to the end of his current contract.
30-year-old Zaha will become a free agent at the end of the current campaign, seeing the bumper deal that he penned in 2018 finally expire. Over that time, Crystal Palace have reportedly fended off plenty of interest in their Ivorian talisman – most notably from Arsenal, themselves.
Now, French outlet Foot Mercato (opens in new tab) says that the Gunners have rekindled interest, four years after signing Nicolas Pepe instead of Zaha when they had the chance.
Back in 2019, the forward was reportedly high up on the shortlist to join the Gunners. Ultimately, the decision was made to sign Nicolas Pepe instead – much to the frustration of the manager at the time.
"We signed Pepe," Unai Emery told The Guardian (opens in new tab) "He’s a good player but we didn’t know his character and he needs time, patience.
"I favoured someone who knew the league and wouldn’t need to adapt. Zaha won games on his own: Tottenham, Manchester City, us. Incredible performances. I told them: ‘This is the player I know and want.’
"I met Zaha and he wanted to come. The club decided Pepe was one for the future. I said: ‘Yes, but we need to win now and this lad wins games.’ He beat us on his own."
After coming through the ranks at Palace, Zaha moved to Manchester United in 2013 – but returned two years later. The Mail (opens in new tab) have reported that the forward has turned down multiple contract offers to remain at Selhurst Park, making a move this summer extremely likely.
Zaha is valued at €27m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
