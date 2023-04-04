Arsenal report: Dusan Vlahovic wants Gunners move – on one condition

Arsenal target Dusan Vlahovic would be open to finally moving to north London this summer – should the Gunners go on and lift the Premier League title.

That's the extraordinary claim from one journalist who says that the Serbian striker may have turned the Gunners down in the past – but feels the grass hasn't been greener for him. Juventus beat Arsenal to sign the Fiorentina star last January after a transfer saga that lasted all month, with the 23-year-old looking nailed on to move to the Emirates Stadium at one point.

But the forward has found life difficult in Turin. Juve were docked points in Serie A this season, crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage, while Arsenal have thrived with Gabriel Jesus leading the line instead.

Gabriel Jesus was the alternative to Dusan Vlahovic (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

With the Old Lady extremely unlikely to qualify for the Champions League again this season, journalist Pete O’Rourke has made the bold claim that Arsenal could return to sign Vlahovic after all.

With the Evening Standard (opens in new tab) claiming that Arsenal want a more "physical" striker, the 6'3 Serbian more than fits the mould for another option to Jesus for boss Mikel Arteta.

“Vlahovic was a big target for Arsenal prior to his move to Juventus,” O'Rourke told GiveMeSport (opens in new tab).

”They’ve been keeping tabs on his situation and a No.9 is a position that Arteta would like to strengthen for next season as well.

Could Arsenal sign Dusan Vlahovic after all? (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“I’m sure Vlahovic would definitely be interested in a move to Arsenal, especially if they win the Premier League and are playing in the Champions League next season as well.”

Vlahovic is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

