Arsenal in talks with £62m Everton player, as surprise Declan Rice alternative: report

Arsenal are targeting a £62 million Everton star as the shock backup option to Declan Rice.

That's according to one report that says that the Gunners have a Plan B for if they cannot lure West Ham United captain Rice from east London to north this summer. Arsenal could be about to smash their transfer record for the defensive midfielder but with competition from rivals – not to mention a steep asking price – the deal is far from simple.

The table-toppers have been beaten to high-profile targets, too, in recent times. January saw Chelsea gazump their rivals for Mykhaylo Mudryk, while the season before, Dusan Vlahovic rejected them for Juventus. Arsenal have failed to meet the asking prices for Moises Caicedo, Pedro Neto and Douglas Luiz in the last year, too.

Arsenal want Declan Rice – but they won't overpay for the England star (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As a backup option to Rice, Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad (opens in new tab) has made the claim that Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar has been in "constant contact" with Everton star Amadou Onana’s entourage.

The 21-year-old moved to Merseyside last summer from Lille for a reported £33m including add-ons (opens in new tab) but with the Toffees flirting with relegation, has not had the chance to showcase what he's truly capable of.

It's thought that Onana has a bold price of £62m on his head now – and if Everton were to be relegated this summer, the club may have to sell a number of their assets. There's a lot of interest in the Belgian, who could be one of the first out the door.

West Ham, ironically, were interested in the player, only getting beaten to his signing late on by Everton. He could still be on their radar in a scenario in which they have to sell Rice.

Amadou Onana is still highly rated despite an average season at Goodison Park (Image credit: Michael Bulder/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Arsenal are also said to remain keen Moises Caicedo. Brighton rebuffed their approach towards the end of the transfer window, with Jorginho joining instead.

Onana is valued at €42m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

