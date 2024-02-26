Arsenal scouts wowed by Brighton wonderkid in search for new No. 9: report

Arsenal are considering their options for the summer transfer window as they look to strengthen their centre-forward options.

Gabriel Jesus has been the main man for Mikel Arteta’s side for the last couple of seasons, but the Brazilian has only managed eight goals so far in an injury-blighted 2023/24 campaign.

The Gunners are therefore looking at bringing in a big name in the summer and have their eye on some Premier League talent.

According to a report by Football Insider, Brighton and Republic of Ireland youngster Evan Ferguson is among the names being looked at.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Seagulls last term and looks to have a bright future ahead.

Ferguson is said to have impressed Arsenal scouts, who believe he has the ability to perform at the very highest level.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The teenager struck 16 times last season, including six in the Premier League, and although he has already matched that tally this term, he hasn’t found the net since November.

A hat-trick against Newcastle in September was the highlight of his season so far and Arsenal aren’t the only team to have shown interest, with Manchester United also admirers.

Ivan Toney of Brentford is another name to be linked with the Emirates club, but the England international is said to be “far from a done deal” as he considers several options.

Arsenal are in flying form this season and beat Newcastle 4-1 on Saturday to stay two points off leaders Liverpool and one behind Manchester City in a thrilling three-way title race.

Next up for the Gunners is a trip to Sheffield United.

