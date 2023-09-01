Arsenal stand to make DOUBLE what they spent on forgotten star with sale today: report

Arsenal could be set to make a significant profit on a player they sell today.

The Gunners have been focusing on outgoings in recent weeks, having spent £200 million in the window. Folarin Balogun has become a club record sale by leaving for around £35m, Granit Xhaka has gone for £20m, while Auston Trusty, Pablo Mari and Matt Turner have all left for a combined £21m.

Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares have departed on loan, with the hope that the pair will command transfer fees, should they move on next summer.

Folarin Balogun is Arsenal's biggest departure this summer (Image credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, the Gunners are set to rake in another £4m from selling Rob Holding to Crystal Palace.

Holding moved to the Emirates Stadium for £2m from Bolton Wanderers, meaning that Arsenal have doubled their money from the sale of the defender, should the move go through.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson spoke today about the possibility of bringing Holding to Selhurst Park, suggesting that the deal could be nothing more than a formality over the next few hours.

"He is a player who has interested us for a while," the Eagles boss told a press conference. "Dougie Freedman (Palace sporting director) knows him very well.

Rob Holding is edging closer to a move across London (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

"We’re working on the basis that you can't have too many quality players in your squad. If he was available and it’s a deal that is doable I’d be very happy to work with him. Our squad is not that massive. There is space in the 25-man squad for another player. If it could be Rob we’d be happy with that."

Transfermarkt values Holding to be worth €8m.

