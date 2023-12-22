Arsenal star set for surprise return this January: report

Arsenal could be about to welcome back a familiar face this winter, with a surprise move seeing a star return to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are open to business this winter but have to balance Financial Fair Play restrictions after a busy summer. It's believed that defensive reinforcements are the priority, either at centre-back or in defensive midfield.

There may be a shock on the cards, however, in the form of Albert Sambi Lokonga coming back to London Colney.

Albert Sambi Lokonga might be back at Arsenal this January (Image credit: PA)

TEAMtalk says that with the Belgian midfielder struggling for game time at Luton Town on loan, the Hatters are considering terminating his spell and sending back to sender. Manager Rob Edwards would like another spot in his squad for a loanee and may have to be ruthless, with other Premier League youngster Issa Kabore featuring much more since arriving from Manchester City.

While unlikely, the move might be the perfect opportunity to kickstart Lokonga's career. The former Anderlecht man was used as a No.6 most often at Arsenal, as an alternative to Thomas Partey – but Arteta has other options there now in the form of Declan Rice and Jorginho.

Lokonga is much better as a left-sided No.8, a position that the Gunners have a shortage of natural options. There's a comparison to former star Francis Coquelin who returned on loan from Charlton Athletic in 2015 to boost numbers but became a surprise hit in the first-team.

Could Lokonga be the new Francis Coquelin? (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

It remains more likely, however, that Lokonga would simply go to another club, should he return to Arsenal. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a noted fan of the starlet.

Lokonga is valued at €12 million by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal may have to aim for alternative striker targets after being dealt a double blow in their pursuit of two big names.

But the Gunners could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.

And a Manchester City star has been linked with a move to north London.