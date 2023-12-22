Arsenal star set for surprise return this January: report
Arsenal could be welcoming back a familiar face in January, with a transfer twist in store
Arsenal could be about to welcome back a familiar face this winter, with a surprise move seeing a star return to the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners are open to business this winter but have to balance Financial Fair Play restrictions after a busy summer. It's believed that defensive reinforcements are the priority, either at centre-back or in defensive midfield.
There may be a shock on the cards, however, in the form of Albert Sambi Lokonga coming back to London Colney.
TEAMtalk says that with the Belgian midfielder struggling for game time at Luton Town on loan, the Hatters are considering terminating his spell and sending back to sender. Manager Rob Edwards would like another spot in his squad for a loanee and may have to be ruthless, with other Premier League youngster Issa Kabore featuring much more since arriving from Manchester City.
While unlikely, the move might be the perfect opportunity to kickstart Lokonga's career. The former Anderlecht man was used as a No.6 most often at Arsenal, as an alternative to Thomas Partey – but Arteta has other options there now in the form of Declan Rice and Jorginho.
Lokonga is much better as a left-sided No.8, a position that the Gunners have a shortage of natural options. There's a comparison to former star Francis Coquelin who returned on loan from Charlton Athletic in 2015 to boost numbers but became a surprise hit in the first-team.
It remains more likely, however, that Lokonga would simply go to another club, should he return to Arsenal. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is a noted fan of the starlet.
Lokonga is valued at €12 million by Transfermarkt.
