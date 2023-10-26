Key Arsenal star targeted by Real Madrid - in move that Mikel Arteta could well accept: report

Arsenal face losing one of Mikel Arteta's key leaders in the dressing room, with Real Madrid sniffing around the Gunners squad.

The Gunners are now almost entirely built in Mikel Arteta's image, with the Basque boss having moved on the majority of stars bought by previous managers Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery. Fringe midfielder Mohamed Elneny remains the longest-serving first-teamer.

But Arteta might see interest in one of the stars he brought to Arsenal himself, with Spanish giants Real Madrid looking to a north Londoner as an option in the transfer market.

Real Madrid are interested in an Arsenal star (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet AS says that Los Blancos are looking to Gabriel Jesus as a potential option to lead the line for them up front.

This is a long-standing interest in the Brazilian, with Defensa Central previously noting the links. Jesus makes sense as a forward who can play as a false nine and on either flank, meaning that he wouldn't block a future move for Kylian Mbappe – while the 26-year-old's superb record in the Champions League makes him perfect for Real Madrid's ambitions to land a 15th European title.

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

Fabrizio Romano and SI have both reported that Real would have moved for Jesus sooner – but given that La Liga only allows for a certain number of non-EU players in your squad, signing Brazilians is difficult. The summer that Arsenal bought Jesus, Ancelotti had already filled his non-EU slots with Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao.

Intriguingly, however, considering Jesus's importance in north London – and the fact that he is currently vice-captain of the team – Arsenal may accept a bid for him.

Arteta is said to be interested in Ivan Toney among others, and with both Jesus and Eddie Nketiah coming in for criticism for their lack of efficacy in front of goal, this could be an opportunity for Arsenal to upgrade in the striking department while making a profit on a player.

Gabriel Jesus may be sacrificed as Arteta reshapes his Arsenal side (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid lost talismanic forward Karim Benzema in the summer and replaced him with veteran Spanish striker, Joselu.

Jesus is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Declan Rice has exclusively revealed to FourFourTwo why he chose to sign for Arsenal this summer.

FFT also caught up with former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey, who explained why he turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League in favour of re-joining Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that leaving Real Madrid was the "best decision" he could have made for his career.