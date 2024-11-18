Arsenal to bid €90m for in-form Brazilian superstar: report

Arsenal are almost expected to be on the lookout for new additions in the January transfer window.

Recent performances, such as those delivered by the Gunners in defeats at Bournemouth, Newcastle and Inter have highlighted a lack of creativity when Martin Odegaard isn't available.

Odegaard is one of Mikel Arteta's most important players, but the Spaniard is perhaps coming to the realisation that Arsenal need another creative outlet to ease the burden on the Norwegian.

Arsenal could be about to make huge offer for Barcelona star, Raphinha

Reports in Spain now claim that Arsenal are about to put together a mega-bid to try and tempt Barcelona's Raphinha over to north London.

Fichajes.net claims that the Gunners will bid close to €90 million for the Brazilian, who at the moment is arguably one of the most in-form players on the continent.

It is no surprise he is a man in demand. Raphinha has played a key role in Barcelona's recent resurgence under Hansi Flick. The 27-year-old has scored 12 goals and 10 assists in just 17 games this season.

That means his third season at the Catalan giants, is already his best return in terms of goals. It has also brought his best moment in a Barcelona shirt so far, a dominant player-of-the-match display in a 4-1 Champions League thrashing of Bayern Munich.

The improvement has rapidly seen Raphinha become one of their most important players. As a result, it is highly unlikely they would be willing to even consider selling, unless Arsenal can stump up a huge fee.

It is understandable why. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are both top-class wingers but need support, particularly if the Gunners go deep in the Champions League this year.

Arteta will be well aware his squad could do with an extra attacking option. Raphinha even has prior Premier League experience, spending two years at Leeds United before signing for Barca.

The question is, will such an ambitious move be possible?

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Raphinha would be a superb signing for the Gunners. But the chances of Barcelona letting such an in-form player leave are remote.

The front three of Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal are arguably the best Barcelona attack since the legendary Messi-Neymar-Suarez trio. Flick's tactical set-up is bringing out the best in the Brazilian.

Would he really jeopardise his current situation for a move to Arsenal? Certainly as far as the upcoming January window goes, it appears unlikely.