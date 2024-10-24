Why Bayern Munich are already in deep trouble in the Champions League

Bayern Munich were beaten 4-1 by Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday

Are Bayern Munich in Champions League turmoil already?

The German media seem to think so, after Vincent Kompany's side suffered a damning 4-1 defeat against Barcelona on Wednesday. Former Leeds United man Raphinha struck a devastating hat-trick with their plenty of things to be concerned about for the Bavarians.

Harry Kane - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of all time - cut a frustrated figure throughout the contest, despite grabbing an equaliser for his side midway through the first half. With a new format to contend with, could the six-time champions really be in trouble?

German media have a meltdown: are Bayern Munich in crisis?

Bayern Munich's players looks frustrated following the full-time whistle on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

“A few weeks ago, BILD wondered how good Kompany's Bayern really are, pointing to the difficult upcoming games," wrote German publication BILD in the aftermath of the 4-1 defeat. "The answer: not good enough yet!”

On new signing Michael Olise, BILD added: “He was the high-flyer at the start of the season, but is currently struggling.” Fellow winger Serg Gnabry was mocked: “(He) probably still dreams at night of Lamine Yamal, who repeatedly dribbled into his legs and even tunnelled him.

Vincent Kompany is struggling in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking after the match, Kompany vented his frustrations, stating: “We lost, it was a clear defeat. We will stand together and learn from this defeat. The first goal is bitter. In the first half, I had the feeling for half an hour that we could win.

“Then the game changed with the second and third goals. But the right analysis will come in peace so that we can learn from it.”

Barcelona are flying high in La Liga, but it was the manner of Bayern's performance that has real cause for concern.

According to WhoScored.com, Joshua Kimmich produced an embarrassment across the 90 minutes, handed a rating of just 4.6. Manuel Neuer a close second with a 5.0.

In FourFourTwo's view, perspective is needed, given Bayern still has time to turn around their fortunes in Europe this season.

They next play Benfica in Matchday 4 at the Allianz Arena, before hosting PSG in another mouthwatering clash just three weeks later.