Arsenal 'very close' to signing world-class striker as first summer buy: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is perilously close to bringing in a top striker as his first summer signing

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, following the final day win against Everton
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is close to getting his perfect striker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are on the verge of making their first summer signing – and addressing the long-held need for a new forward.

The Gunners scored more goals and racked up more wins last season than they ever had in a Premier League season but there is still the feeling among fans that a new centre-forward would take them up a level. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah started the season as first- and second-choice strikers respectively, managing just nine goals between them in the league all campaign.

