Arsenal 'make offer' for Real Madrid star: report
Arsenal are reportedly looking to raid the European Champions this summer
Arsenal could be ready to take advantage of Real Madrid’s embarrassment of riches and sign one of the key players from their La Liga and Champions League double-winning campaign.
The Gunners are likely to be active this summer as they look to make quality additions to their squad that they hope will be enough to overhaul Manchester City in the Premier League next season.
A striker is believed to be high on their list, while they have also been linked with wingers, defensive midfielders and full-backs. Now, according to a report in Spain, they are eyeing a goalkeeper.
Andriy Lunin turned out 31 times for Real Madrid this season as Thibaut Courtois suffered two serious knee injuries, with the Ukrainian stopper playing each of Madrid’s Champions League knockout matches before Courtois returned for the final.
But with the Belgian now back to full fitness and having been praised as ‘the best goalkeeper in the world’ by boss Carlo Ancelotti after the Wembley victory, Lunin is said to be looking to leave the Bernabeu, according to Cadena COPE.
They add that while the 25-year-old has been offered a new deal with Madrid that would run until 2029, he has a ‘cold’ relationship with Ancelotti.
Lunin is about to enter the final year of his deal in Spain and is ready to sort his future after Euro 2024, with Arsenal among a number of rival clubs in Europe monitoring his situation.
Arsenal are set to make goalkeeper David Raya’s loan move from Brentford permanent this summer, but may need to replace the wantaway Aaron Ramsdale, who is said to be wanting to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.
