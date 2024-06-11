Arsenal striker blow as top transfer target set to sign new deal: report

Arsenal have a new striker at the top of their summer shopping list as they look to bring in the final pieces of what they hope will be a Premier League-winning puzzle.

Mikel Arteta’s men ran Manchester City to the final day of the Premier League season last month, ending up two points shy of Pep Guardiola’s side.

This was done with just two out-and-out centre-forwards in the squad, with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus netting just 14 times between them.

One name that has been linked with a move to the Emirates over the past few months is highly-rated RB Leipzig frontman Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old is seen as one of Europe’s most promising young talents and ended the season in red-hot form, scoring in each of Leipzig’s seven final Bundesliga matches.

As the striker prepares for Euro 2024 with Slovakia, where he is set to face England in the final Group C clash, the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea had also registered their interest.

His current contract contains a reported release clause of €65million, but according to The Athletic, Sesko’s suitors are set to be dealt a hammer blow as the player is set to sign a new contract with Leipzig.

This ‘new and improved’ deal is set to be announced on Wednesday and will settle the striker’s future ahead of Euro 2024.

Sesko joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg in a €24million deal in 2022, with the 29-time Slovakia international spending the 2022/23 season on loan at FC Liefering.

This season has seen him emerge as one of Europe’s best young strikers as he netted 18 times in 42 appearances, with his stature, skill and goalscoring ability seeing him dubbed as ‘the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic’, a player he idolised growing up.

