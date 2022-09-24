Arsenal vs Spurs in women's North London derby sets new WSL attendance record
A new WSL attendance record has been set in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Spurs in the women's North London derby at the Emirates
Arsenal's 4-0 win over Tottenham in the women's North London derby was watched by a record crowd for a WSL fixture.
Beth Mead gave the Gunners the lead after five minutes at the Emirates Stadium and Vivianne Miedema scored twice in an emphatic victory for the home side, with Rafaelle Souza also on target.
Arsenal announced ahead of the game that over 52,000 tickets had been sold for the fixture and during the match, it was revealed that number had risen to 53,737.
47,367 FANS!A RECORD #BARCLAYSWSL ATTENDANCE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/q7iCHSYfmySeptember 24, 2022
Not all of those took their place inside the ground, however, with the official attendance confirmed at 47,367.
The number is still comfortably a new attendance record for the Women's Super League and breaks the previous record of 38,262 – which was set in November 2019 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first-ever women's north London derby in the WSL – by more than 9,000.
Attendances are on the rise everywhere in women's football. England's Lionesses became European champions in front of a record 87,192 at Wembley in July, while Barcelona twice drew crowds of over 90,000 to the Camp Nou in their run to the women's Champions League final last season.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
