Manchester United legend Roy Keane fires Premier League title warning to Jurgen Klopp as German's Liverpool legacy is questioned

Roy Keane has questioned Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Liverpool with a Premier League title warning ahead of the Reds' 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool led at Old Trafford through Luis Diaz and Klopp's side missed chances to extend their lead before goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo turned the game on its head.

Mohamed Salah rescued a point for the visitors with a late penalty, but Liverpool missed the chance to return to the top of the table and are now behind leaders Arsenal on goal difference, with Manchester City just a point back in third.

Jurgen Klopp's legacy at Liverpool has been questioned by Manchester United legend Roy Keane. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of the game on Sky Sports, Keane said Liverpool needed another Premier League crown under Klopp to be considered a great team.

"They won the title and it was difficult when they won it in terms of Covid and not enjoying it with supporters, so probably for the players' point of view if they want to go down that road and be compared as one of the great teams you do have to back it up with another title," he said.

"One wouldn't be enough for me, I know that. They're not shying away from that and that is what great players do. They embrace that challenge. I think they need another title under their belt."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp had a different view of Klopp's nine-year tenure, though.

"I don't think it changes the legacy of Jurgen Klopp or this Liverpool team [if they fail to win the league], they'll still go down in history as one of the great teams," he said.

"[They won the] Champions League and the style of football that has been embedded at the club has been absolutely phenomenal. That is the manager.

"They had not won a title for 30 years, he's come and given everyone belief again. He's a phenomenon, one of the greats. How on earth you replace a guy like that? Because he's more than a football manager, he's encapsulated everything that city is and he's been so, so good."

